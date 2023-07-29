30-year-old man shot while confronting car burglars in Spring Branch area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say dogs helped alert a man to car burglars before he was shot in northwest Houston Saturday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., neighbors heard dogs barking in the neighborhood near the Carverdale Community Center on Algiers and Teague Road, according to police.

Investigators say two people inside a home saw shadows in the backyard and saw someone breaking into a vehicle.

After they ran to tell the car owner, he confronted the burglars, according to police,

That's when one suspect fired three to five shots at the car owner, shooting him in the arm.

Authorities say the 30-year-old victim is expected to be OK.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, and a second fled the scene.

Officers believe the suspect on the run is the shooter. The victim says the man took off wearing a white hoodie but didn't get a good look at him.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows 305 burglaries and 348 auto thefts reported in the last 12 months in the area, including Fairbanks, Carverdale, Fawndale and Northwest Crossing, home to an estimated 17,000 people.