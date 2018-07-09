Yao Ming graduates from Chinese university after seven years

It is never too late to get a college degree. Former Rockets big man and Naismith Basketball hall of famer Yao Ming finally graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University last weekend.Yao originally enrolled in 2011 as an economics major. He gave a speech at the ceremony and informed the crowd of how he nearly dropped out of school at one point due to the difficulty of his math classes.Fortunately for Yao, he stuck through it and is now a college graduate. This adds to his successful career on and off the hardwood.Yao was with the Rockets from 2002-2011, making 8 All-Star Game appearances and having his #11 retired by the organization.He also has a restaurant "YAO Restaurant and Bar."Since retiring, Yao became a global ambassador for the NBA, helping promote the game in China. He is also a big reason the country has adopted the Rockets as a rooting favorite.Congrats, Yao!