Sports

World Series underway: Here's when the Astros are playing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The World Series is underway, and the Houston Astros are slated to host four games of the best-of-seven series.

RELATED: Houston celebrates Astros' ALCS win

The Washington Nationals, though, took a 1-0 series lead when the series opened on Oct. 22.

Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals:

GAME 1: Nationals 5, Astros 4.

GAME 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)
GAME 3: Friday, Oct. 25: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)

GAME 4: Saturday: Oct. 26: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)

GAME 5 (If necessary): Sunday, Oct. 27: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)

GAME 6 (If necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 29: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)

GAME 7 (If necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30: 7:08 p.m. CT (Houston)

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Teen arrested with $1,200 in fake World Series tickets
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting himself inside home
Judge issues new psych evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
Newlywed Astros fan killed hours after watching team win ALCS
You just won a free Taco Bell taco thanks to World Series
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Show More
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
Man struck by lightning while walking his dogs learns CPR
Astros will win '19 World Series, says writer who predicted '17 win
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
Celebrate the Astros with these eats and treats
More TOP STORIES News