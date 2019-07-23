Sports

ASTROS, ASSEMBLE: Josh Reddick's wife holds superhero-themed baby shower

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros assembled this weekend with their big bats for Superhero Day as they swept the Texas Rangers.

The heroics were not just on the field as kids and adults showed up to Minute Maid Park dressed as their favorite superheroes.

Outfielder Josh Reddick is known to be a fan of Spider-Man, and it was fitting that his wife Jett had a superhero-themed baby shower at the ballpark.

A video shared by friend Alli Spivey on Instagram showed Batman and Spider-Man cupcakes, along with decorations perfect for any comic book crime-fighter.

Red, yellow and blue balloons filled the event along with balloon letters that spelled out "Reddick Twins."

Jett even wore a Spider-Man T-shirt.

This isn't the first time the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, or at least his likeness, has appeared at a celebration for the Reddick family.

The couple left our Spidey senses tingling when Josh said "I do" in a Spider-Man vest and also had a cake decorated in the colors of the web slinger's iconic costume.


Josh posed with a Spider-Man mask over his face at one point.

Given that the couple is expecting twins in October, maybe the Reddick family could also double as another beloved crime-fighting unit: The Incredibles.

According to Jett's Instagram page, she and Josh's new bundles of joy already have names as well, Maverick and Ryder.

RELATED:

MARVEL-OUS MATRIMONY: Josh Reddick and Georgette 'Jett' Elkins wed in Spider-Man-themed ceremony

EMBED More News Videos

You can say they had a MARVELous wedding!



Astros outfielder Josh Reddick takes engagement photos in Minute Maid Park

Astros star Josh Reddick and wife expecting twin boys in October
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosbaby
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News