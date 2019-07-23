ASTROS, ASSEMBLE: Josh Reddick's wife holds superhero-themed baby shower

The heroics were not just on the field as kids and adults showed up to Minute Maid Park dressed as their favorite superheroes.
Outfielder Josh Reddick is known to be a fan of Spider-Man, and it was fitting that his wife Jett had a superhero-themed baby shower at the ballpark.
A video shared by friend Alli Spivey on Instagram showed Batman and Spider-Man cupcakes, along with decorations perfect for any comic book crime-fighter.
Red, yellow and blue balloons filled the event along with balloon letters that spelled out "Reddick Twins."
Jett even wore a Spider-Man T-shirt.
This isn't the first time the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, or at least his likeness, has appeared at a celebration for the Reddick family.
The couple left our Spidey senses tingling when Josh said "I do" in a Spider-Man vest and also had a cake decorated in the colors of the web slinger's iconic costume.
Josh posed with a Spider-Man mask over his face at one point.
Given that the couple is expecting twins in October, maybe the Reddick family could also double as another beloved crime-fighting unit: The Incredibles.
According to Jett's Instagram page, she and Josh's new bundles of joy already have names as well, Maverick and Ryder.
RELATED:
MARVEL-OUS MATRIMONY: Josh Reddick and Georgette 'Jett' Elkins wed in Spider-Man-themed ceremony
Astros outfielder Josh Reddick takes engagement photos in Minute Maid Park
Astros star Josh Reddick and wife expecting twin boys in October