Why Houston was the best pick to host the XFL's inaugural Championship Game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- XFL commissioner Oliver Luck announced Thursday that the 2020 inaugural XFL Championship Game will be held right here in H-Town.

The 40,000-seat TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston is hosting the title matchup between the West and East playoff champions on Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. The game will air live on ESPN.

READ MORE: Houston officially lands inaugural XFL Championship Game

But why was Houston the choice for the big game?

ABC13's Joe Gleason sat down with Luck and Houston Roughnecks president Bryan Michael Cooper to discuss the big decision.

Luck says the decision was based on the way Houston has gotten excited for championships in the city in the past, like previous Super Bowls, NCAA Final Fours, and more.

"This was a good decision by us, I think, but a great decision for the Harris County and Houston area," Luck told ABC13.

Of course, we don't know yet if our home team will make it to the championship game, but we've got our fingers crossed!

"The way the Roughnecks are playing, they could have a pretty good shot to be in that game," Luck said.

To see Joe's full conversation with Luck and Cooper, watch the video above!

The Houston Roughnecks take on the St. Louis BattleHawks this Sunday at 5 p.m. at TDECU Stadium.

The game will honor local first responders.

You can get tickets for as low as $24 at xfl.com.

