There's no question that the Houston Texans are an ultra-talented football team.It takes a combination of raw ability and sharpened skills to do what they do at the highest level of professional sports.But, do any of the players have a hidden trick up their sleeves? Or, in the case of the annual Texans luncheon, a hidden singing voice?During Tuesday's banquet that happens before the start of the season, superstar J.J. Watt wanted to know who is the best singer among his teammates.Eyewitness News Sports Director Greg Bailey captured Watt putting fellow defensive end Christian Covington on the spot, and the comic book enthusiast delivered with a short rendition of "Wade in the Water" that could rival any revival.Covington was good, but he might have competition in linebacker Zach Cunningham.Cunningham took on the challenge with a legendary, silky smooth rendition of "Ordinary People" by John Legend.These guys were incredible, but who do you think was the better singer?