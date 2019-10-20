Sports

Where to watch the World Series for free in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- If you want to watch the World Series, but don't want to spend $13,000 on tickets, there are plenty of free watch parties around Houston.

Houston Astros World Series tickets: What you need to know

For every away game, Minute Maid Park will open it's doors to fans. The fun will begin two hours before first pitch with a Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street, where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, bar games, inflatables and more. The games will stream live on the main video board inside the stadium as well as on large projection screens outside the ballpark. The tickets are free, but you have to claim them here. Don't wait! These tickets will go fast.

Just a few blocks away from Minute Maid, Lucky's Pub will host the "Astros Ultimate Playoff Watch Party." The pub will have five projection screens, 60 HD flat screens and the largest jumbotron in North America. They will have food trucks, sports memorabilia for sale and of course, drink specials.

Just a few steps away from Minute Maid, HTX Fan Tavern will have food trucks, games, vendors, raffles and drink specials. You'll be so close to the action, you can hear the crowd at the ballpark.

If you've ever wanted to watch the Astros outdoors while sitting in a hammock, Axelrad will be hosting watch parties. The mostly-outdoor bar will be playing their games on a projector screen outside.

At all four locations, Christian's Tailgate offers plenty of seating for fans, extended Happy Hour specials, and $15 domestic buckets of beer during their watch parties. Whether you're in the Heights, Midtown, Downtown or Energy Corridor, you can watch the 'Stros.
