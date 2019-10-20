Sports

Woman at Academy said she has not watched Astros all year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "I have not watched one Astros game."

Those words came from a grandmother who was at Academy as she was purchasing World Series shirts.

She said she came over to the Academy on Kirby around 8:45 p.m. after she got out of church.

The grandmother said she was at the store buying shirts for her grandson.

Jose Altuve hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the Astros to their second World Series in three years.
