What to know about Astros rookie Jose Urquidy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rookie pitcher Jose Urquidy made all of Houston proud Saturday night in Game 4 of the World Series, but how well do you know him?

Urquidy was born in Mazatlan, Mexico, and signed with the Astros as an international free agent in March 2015. He did not make his Major League debut until July 2, 2019, against the Colorado Rockies.

Urquidy made history in Game 4 of the World Series. He was just the second Mexican-born pitcher to win a World Series game, and just the fourth rookie in the last 30 years to throw a scoreless start in the World Series.

Just before the 2019 season, he changed his name from Jose Luis Hernandez to now Jose Urquidy.

Watch the video above to learn more about the 'Stros rookie.
