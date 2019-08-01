Sports

Vince Young returns to Houston and encourages donations to Ronald McDonald House

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly selected college football Hall of Famer Vince Young has moved back to where it all started.

The former Madison Marlin and UT star will still have ties to Austin, but Young tells Eyewitness Sports producer Joe Gleason he's back in Houston and is looking to make an impact on the community.

Young's first order of business is to team up with Mike West of Gameplan U and raise awareness for the needy in the Houston area with a food drive for the Ronald McDonald House.

Young will also host the Vince Young 1st Annual Jamboree August 24.

