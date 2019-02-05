Former NFL quarterback Vince Young is facing charges after deputies said he was caught driving while intoxicated in Fort Bend County.Sheriff's deputies arrested Young around 4:31 a.m. Monday near Missouri City.Young was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500 bond, and was released around 10:30 a.m. Monday.This isn't Young's first run-in with the law.In January 2016, he was arrested on a DWI charge in Austin after police said he was seen weaving on a highway.Young was unable to complete a field sobriety test and admitted to drinking three or four bottles of beer before driving.Young, who played football for Houston's Madison High School, led the University of Texas to a national championship victory over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and went on to play six seasons in the NFL, twice earning Pro Bowl honors.He retired from the NFL in 2014.