Former NFL quarterback Vince Young is breaking his silence after deputies said he was caught driving while intoxicated in Fort Bend County.Young was arrested early Monday morning near Missouri City and charged with DWI.Wednesday evening, Young responded to the arrest on Twitter and said he was going to do everything he can to "make sure this never happens again.""I deeply apologize for letting my family, my friends and my fans down," Young tweeted.Young was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500 bond, and was released around 10:30 a.m. Monday.This isn't Young's first run-in with the law.In January 2016, he was arrested on a DWI charge in Austin after police said he was seen weaving on a highway.Young was unable to complete a field sobriety test and admitted to drinking three or four bottles of beer before driving.Young, who played football for Houston's Madison High School, led the University of Texas to a national championship victory over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and went on to play six seasons in the NFL, twice earning Pro Bowl honors.He retired from the NFL in 2014.