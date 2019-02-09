Vince Young here at the @TRISTAR1 show pic.twitter.com/gwOfTkzIk7 — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 9, 2019

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young now says he's innocent after being arrested for an alleged DWI in Missouri City.Young addresses his latest brush with the law at the TRISTAR Houston show on Saturday.Young told reporters "things happen for a reason" but that "he's stronger now.""It's just an allegation," Young said about the DWI charge, adding that he's confident in his lawyer who is fighting the case.Young said he isn't guilty after being arrested early Monday.Wednesday evening, Young responded to the arrest on Twitter and said he was going to do everything he can to "make sure this never happens again.""I deeply apologize for letting my family, my friends and my fans down," Young tweeted.Young was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500 bond, and was released around 10:30 a.m. Monday.This isn't Young's first run-in with the law.In January 2016, he was arrested on a DWI charge in Austin after police said he was seen weaving on a highway.Young was unable to complete a field sobriety test and admitted to drinking three or four bottles of beer before driving.Young, who played football for Houston's Madison High School, led the University of Texas to a national championship victory over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and went on to play six seasons in the NFL, twice earning Pro Bowl honors.He retired from the NFL in 2014.