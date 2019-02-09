Vince Young claims he's not guilty after DWI arrest near Missouri City

EMBED </>More Videos

Former UT quarterback Vince Young addressed his latest DWI arrest at the TRISTAR show in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former NFL quarterback Vince Young now says he's innocent after being arrested for an alleged DWI in Missouri City.

Young addresses his latest brush with the law at the TRISTAR Houston show on Saturday.


Young told reporters "things happen for a reason" but that "he's stronger now."

"It's just an allegation," Young said about the DWI charge, adding that he's confident in his lawyer who is fighting the case.



Young said he isn't guilty after being arrested early Monday.

RELATED: Former NFL QB Vince Young arrested in Austin for DWI

Wednesday evening, Young responded to the arrest on Twitter and said he was going to do everything he can to "make sure this never happens again."



"I deeply apologize for letting my family, my friends and my fans down," Young tweeted.

RELATED: Ex-NFL QB Vince Young apologizes after DWI arrest near Missouri City

Young was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500 bond, and was released around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

This isn't Young's first run-in with the law.

In January 2016, he was arrested on a DWI charge in Austin after police said he was seen weaving on a highway.

Young was unable to complete a field sobriety test and admitted to drinking three or four bottles of beer before driving.

Young, who played football for Houston's Madison High School, led the University of Texas to a national championship victory over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and went on to play six seasons in the NFL, twice earning Pro Bowl honors.

He retired from the NFL in 2014.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwidrunk drivingnflathletesarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom and son survive crash with suspected speed racer
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride'
HPD officer crashes into wall on 610 West Loop
4-year-old girl dies after falling out of window: police
Police searching for shooter near NW Houston apartments
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
Kellyanne Conway claims woman assaulted her at eatery
Man fatally shot in the head at SW Houston home
Show More
Gory scene found at apartment of scholar's accused killer
Lawsuit alleges student beaten with belt at school
Train strikes and kills pedestrian in Houston's East End
Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
More News