UH running back Chandler Smith surprises dad with scholarship news

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This is just another reason why we love sports.

Chandler Smith, a running back at the University of Houston, is going into his fourth season with the program.

Videos of players being surprised with scholarships make their rounds on the internet.

For Smith, he shared an emotional moment with his father after informing him of the news.

When Smith and his father were having a conversation about football, he broke the news out of nowhere, holding back tears.

Smith's father went over to him and the two embraced in a moment that will never be forgotten.

"It's God, man," Smith's father said during the embrace.



Smith's best game for the Cougars came during last season, where he rushed for 80 yards on 11 carries with 2 touchdowns against Texas Southern.

He is from Spring and attended Oak Ridge High School.

