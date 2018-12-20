EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4940051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FULL VIDEO: Tyrann Mathieu helps uplift Marshall HS team after teammate's killing

One more game separates the undefeated Fort Bend Marshall Buffs from a state championship.But with a stern focus, the team is still reeling from the death of teammate Drew Conley, who died earlier this month in a domestic shooting.Facing a psychological challenge before taking on the Aledo Bearcats, the grief-stricken Buffs received a visit from Houston Texans star Tyrann Mathieu.Chronicled on the Texans' team social media accounts, Mathieu expressed more than sympathy and condolences during his visit."All the stuff you've been through - it doesn't matter if it was this year, last year, really it could have been when you was 4, 5 years old - you gotta bottle all that up and channel all that stuff and figure what you wanna do with it in a positive way," Mathieu told the group of teens.Mathieu, a six-year NFL pro, has faced his own hardships growing up, having been relocated from his hometown of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina."Everything you've been through - the good and the bad - we gotta channel all of that up to get to where we want to go," Mathieu said.The Buffs have already said their state run is being dedicated to Conley.