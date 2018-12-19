SPORTS

Fort Bend Marshall takes on powerhouse Aledo for state championship

After an emotional week, the only thing standing in the way of Fort Bend Marshall is the 7-time champion Aledo Bearcats.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friday night's match up of the undefeated Fort Bend Marshall Buffs and Aledo Bearcats is already a hot ticket.

The Buffs are riding on power and emotion after defeating Corpus Christi Calallen last week, 19-17.

RELATED: Marshall players dedicating state championship run to fallen teammate

Marshall fed Devon Achane last week, finishing with 153 yards and three touchdowns again Calallen.

But Aledo's brand of football has produced six state championships in the last nine years.

The Bearcats not only like to dominate and grind offensively with their massive offensive line, but they can also win a shootout, averaging nearly 50 points per game.
