Friday night's match up of the undefeated Fort Bend Marshall Buffs and Aledo Bearcats is already a hot ticket.The Buffs are riding on power and emotion after defeating Corpus Christi Calallen last week, 19-17.Marshall fed Devon Achane last week, finishing with 153 yards and three touchdowns again Calallen.But Aledo's brand of football has produced six state championships in the last nine years.The Bearcats not only like to dominate and grind offensively with their massive offensive line, but they can also win a shootout, averaging nearly 50 points per game.