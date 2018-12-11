Police: Marshall HS football player fatally shot by uncle during argument in southwest Houston

Police say uncle claims self-defense for fatally shooting nephew

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old was fatally shot by a relative during a disturbance among family members in southwest Houston, police say.

It happened just before midnight on River Bluff and Wood River Drive.

Police said a man and his nephew, Drew Conley, were arguing inside a home, then shots were fired.

"I was studying for finals and the next thing I know, the cops are outside. It was strange. It was a shock," neighbor Annayancy Guerrero said.

Police said the fight allegedly started with a phone conversation but ended when Conley arrived at the house.

Conley and his uncle exchanged threats, then the uncle followed Conley into his bedroom, police say.

The uncle told investigators that he was in fear for his life and that's why he shot his nephew in the leg.

Conley's girlfriend took him to the hospital, where he died.
Police said the teen had only lived with his aunt and uncle for a month, but they were in the process of making him leave.

Police said the uncle is being questioned and is cooperating.

The case has been referred to the grand jury. No charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, the Fort Bend Marshall High School community is mourning the loss of Conley.

The Marshall Buffs are scheduled to play Friday night in San Antonio against Corpus Christi Calallen with a trip to the state championship on the line.

Conley wore #3 for Fort Bend Marshall and played safety.

