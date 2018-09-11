SPORTS

Two super fans win best dressed at Astros game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two Astros fans won the "best dressed" award at Monday nights game against the Detroit Tigers.

Anyone can clearly see why the two won the award. The men showed up in Detroit, sporting their Astros inspired gear from head-to-toe.

One of the winners wore an Astros hoodie with pants and socks, while the other wore a complete Astros suit.

The two super fans also had two huge Alex Bregman head signs.


The Astros went on to beat the Tigers in what was an emotional game for Justin Verlander, who was traded by the Tigers to the Astros in 2017.

The teams will face each other again Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m.
