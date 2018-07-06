Tristar sports collector kicks off Friday afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Sports fans have the opportunity to engage with a plethora of their favorite athletes this weekend. The 32nd Tristar sports collector kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. at NRG Arena.
Today’s the day! The Houston Summer #TRISTARShow begins today at 3PM and closes at 8PM! Show info: https://t.co/Ekoer1erJv pic.twitter.com/WbV0kCbqfc— TRISTAR Productions (@TRISTAR1) July 6, 2018
During this event, fans can meet their favorite athletes and have their memorabilia signed. The first autograph session will take place with Gerald Green on Friday at 6 p.m.
Saturday will feature the most autograph sessions with 20. Many of those are current Astros players along with football legends such as Earl Campbell and Emmitt Smith.
Star Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins will sign autographs Sunday. Fans can also meet Texans rookie Keke Coutee, a fifth round draft pick from Texas Tech.
For more information on tickets, you can go here. All aged 5 and below will receive free admission.