Disabled man gets wheelchair decked out in Astros upholstery

Tavo Lopez is showing his Astros spirit in a unique way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An Astros fan who uses a wheelchair to get around is moving in style these days, after a Houston shop made some awesome modifications.

While flashy wheelchairs have always been a staple of his, he decided to take his Crush City love to a whole new level.

Tatum's Upholstery, which produces custom auto interiors, recovered Tavo Lopez's wheelchair with that classic Astros orange and blue.

The leather chair includes the 'Stros current logo and the throwback star logo from the 70s and 80s.
