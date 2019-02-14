SPORTS

THE JUMP: The hottest teams heading into girls' hoop playoffs

EMBED </>More Videos

VYPE HOUSTON: Best of girls' high school basketball heading into playoffs

VYPE
The girls' basketball postseason is set to tip off Thursday night as several Houston-area teams have legit shots at punching their tickets to Austin for the state tourney.

VYPE looked through the brackets to determine who has the best shot at making that memorable run.

THE FAVORITES

Class 6A - Region II

Cypress Ranch - Burton and Thomas great one-two scoring punch

Head to VYPE Houston to see the rest of the best in girls' basketball.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportsbasketballHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
'Snowna Lisa': Man turns ice rink into masterpiece
Astros' Alex Bregman tries to stir up rivalry with Red Sox
Houston Astros pitchers and catchers start Spring Training
Astros' Alex Bregman is ready to beat the Red Sox
More Sports
Top Stories
Man facing hate crime after allegedly beating elderly black man
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
White House says Pres. Trump will sign bill averting shutdown
3 fatally shot in double murder-suicide inside Pearland home
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Diet drinks linked to greater risk of stroke in women
Neighbors fed up by speeding drivers in north Harris County
Sources: Smollett staged attack with help of others, allegedly being written off 'Empire'
Show More
10-year-old missing for 8 months after running away from CPS
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
Man arrested in sexual assault of Sam Houston State student
Teacher sports matching hairdo with bullied student
JLo, Ice Cube and more: Most anticipated Houston concerts
More News