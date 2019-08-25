Houston Texans shut out in 34-0 loss to Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- They have only faced off five times since the Texans' inaugural season in 2002, but the in-state rivalry is forever present.The Texans headed north on I-45 for a Texas-sized showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in week 3 of the preseason.JJ Watt saw his first action of the preseason in the opening series of the game, nearly sacking Dak Prescott on a play.Lamar Miller was carted off the field less than two minutes into the game with what appeared to be a knee injury.According to reports, the Texans believe Miller ultimately suffered a torn ACL, which would sideline him for the entire upcoming season.Zach Fulton was also carted back to the locker room with what appeared to be an ankle injury.According to reports, Fulton's injury is not considered serious.The Texans went down 14-0 in the opening minutes after Deshaun Watson fumbled and the Cowboys blocked a punt.After all the early injuries and overall poor play, most of the starters were ultimately pulled for the night.It was an overall rough first half for the Texans. Most of their yards came on the ground, and the passing game was essentially nonexistent.The Texans had three turnovers in the first half, which led to a 27-0 deficit going to the break.Scoring opened in the second half at the 5:15 mark of the third quarter, where the Cowboys scored another touchdown and took a commanding 34-0 lead.Jordan Ta'amu, a rookie QB from Ole Miss, eventually took over under center for the majority of the second half.This was one of those games you just forget if you are a Texans fan.The Texans only threw for 88 yards Saturday night and added two interceptions.The offensive line went back to its old habits, not giving enough time for the QB to evaluate his options and having to scramble.Next week is the preseason finale for the Texans against the Los Angeles Rams in Houston.