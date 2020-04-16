Texans' O'Brien talks about DeAndre Hopkins trade for 1st time

Speaking about his former star, O'Brien essentially asked fans to let it play out for two or three years before evaluating the trade.
Of trying to keep all of his stars, O'Brien told reporters on the video conference that you can't pay "an elite quarterback, an elite tackle, an elite defensive end" and still have money to pay everyone else.
On Hopkins trade: #Texans O’Brien says we made a “really good deal.” Respect for Hop is apparent but also likes 40th pick in addition to Johnson at RB.— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) April 16, 2020
Why trade Hopkins after contract demand? O’Brien says you can’t pay elite QB, elite tackle, elite defensive end and then more. #Texans— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) April 16, 2020
For what he got in return, O'Brien really likes all the moves the team made. Of David Johnson, who comes from the Arizona Cardinals in the Hopkins deal, O'Brien is certain the running back's injury issues won't be a problem, adding Johnson "passed his physical with flying colors."
#Texans O’Brien certain David Johnson’s past injuries will not be an issue. Passed his physical with “flying colors” says the coach.— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) April 16, 2020
#Texans found a doctor who knows their own medical staff well to do David Johnson physical. Feel good about it. O’Brien’s belief in Johnson very apparent.— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) April 16, 2020
O'Brien also spoke about incoming wideout Brandin Cooks, who will be seen as the new leading target for Deshaun Watson.
#Texans O’Brien on Cooks: he brings a lot. Speed and yards per catch. Knows about concussions but notes he’s only missed two games because of them.— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) April 16, 2020
While it's still unclear how the pandemic will affect NFL games, O'Brien believes there should be very accurate testing, and we also need to be "well on the way to a vaccine" before fans can return to stadiums.
The coronavirus has already reshaped the draft, which was supposed to take place in Las Vegas this year. Instead, it will no longer be open to the public and much of the draft will be done remotely.
ESPN reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will even work from home.
For the 2020 draft, the Texans have seven picks overall. It's important to note the Texans do not have a first round pick.
Houston will have the eighth pick in the second round.
You can watch the NFL draft live on ABC13 starting Thursday, April 23.
Here's the breakdown for times and rounds:
- Round 1 on Thursday, April 23, from 7-10:30 p.m.
- Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 24, from 6-10:30 p.m.
- Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
