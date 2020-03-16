Sports

Houston Texans trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals Monday, sources told ESPN.

In return, the Texans will get running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

The Cardinals will get Hopkins and a fourth-round pick.

According to ESPN sources, other picks are involved but Hopkins wanted a new deal that the Cardinals could provide.

The trade is still being finalized.



