Houston Texans trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals Monday, sources told ESPN.In return, the Texans will get running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.The Cardinals will get Hopkins and a fourth-round pick.According to ESPN sources, other picks are involved but Hopkins wanted a new deal that the Cardinals could provide.The trade is still being finalized.