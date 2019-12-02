Texans look to reverse the trend against the New England Patriots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The underdog gets ahead early. Double time and managed to stay ahead at the half.
The Texans were ahead 14-3 Sunday night.
A thirteen yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Darren Fells put the Texans ahead by two touchdowns. The score was part of an 88 yard drive for Houston.
A fourteen yard touchdown from Duke Johnson put the Houston Texans on top late in the first quarter against New England. It was the second score of the game following the Patriots' field goal earlier.
That goal came after a scoring attempt was stopped by the Texans defense.
The Patriots scored first 3-0 midway through the first quarter Sunday night.
The Texans haven't won against the Patriots in nearly a decade.
Houston's team hopes to change that statistic in a primetime matchup, but the challenge begins where it always does: Find a way to slow down 42-year-old Tom Brady.
Brady's thrown only fifteen touchdowns in the last eleven games for New England. Those are pedestrian numbers compared to the typical Pats team performance.
The Texans will need to match their opponent's record-setting defense and special teams to stay ahead.
Head Coach Bill O'Brien knows what his team has to do but doesn't look past the team's legendary quarterback.
"How he adapts to the game itself. How he adapts to his team. How he does what's right for the team and I think that's huge," O'Brien said. "He gets them into the right plays. He doesn't turn the ball over. He makes good decisions for the team. He does whatever it takes for the team to win."
The Texans lead the AFC South at 7-4 on the season. The Patriots lead the AFC East at 10-1.
While J.J. Watt is not in Sunday night's lineup, he made an appearance on the sidelines to visit with fans. Watt went on the injured reserve list in week 8 and was expected to be out for the season.
Despite that declaration, the NFL Network is reporting there's optimism that Watt might make a comeback for the playoffs.
