J.J. Watt shares kiss with presidential service dog 'Sully' on Texans field

The team tweeted photos of Watt loving on none other than President George H.W. Bush's former service dog, Sully.
They captioned their tweet "13/10 would give Sully puppy kisses again."
13/10 would give Sully puppy kisses again.#TexansCare | @AmericasVetDogs pic.twitter.com/DWXOM94Kx2— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 2, 2019
Sully became famous after a photo of him lying in front of the president's casket was, perhaps, one of the most viewed and shared pictures following Bush's death.
This is Sully. He was President George Bush’s service dog before his passing. 41/10 will pet again.@dog_rates | @AmericasVetDogs pic.twitter.com/e9Y25leotc— TORO 🐃 (@TexansTORO1) December 2, 2019
Sully is to be honored Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station where a statue of him will be unveiled.
