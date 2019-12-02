J.J. Watt shares kiss with presidential service dog 'Sully' on Texans field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5727306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Sully statue will be placed in the permanent collection at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

This is Sully. He was President George Bush’s service dog before his passing. 41/10 will pet again.@dog_rates | @AmericasVetDogs pic.twitter.com/e9Y25leotc — TORO 🐃 (@TexansTORO1) December 2, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans star J.J. Watt got quite the smooch on the field before Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots.The team tweeted photos of Watt loving on none other than President George H.W. Bush's former service dog, Sully.They captioned their tweet "13/10 would give Sully puppy kisses again."Sully became famous after a photo of him lying in front of the president's casket was, perhaps, one of the most viewed and shared pictures following Bush's death.Sully is to be honored Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station where a statue of him will be unveiled.