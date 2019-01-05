HOUSTON TEXANS

Houston Texans fans react to AFC wild card game loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Texans fans react to AFC wild card game loss in Houston.

Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The big thing on the minds of Texans fans is "What's next for this team?"

Fans spent the day tailgating outside NRG Stadium and cheering on the team.

RELATED: RECAP: Colts beat Texans to earn meeting with Chiefs

"Next season, I'll be a Texans fan again. Now, it's time to move on to the team that's still playing," one fan said.

Folks were celebrating all over Houston, packing places to watch the game and hoping for a big win.

"I don't know. I mean, I think something's gonna happen. Either we need a new offensive coordinator, or we need a new head coach," another fan said.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansnflfootballHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
PREGAME SWAG as Texans arrived at NRG Stadium
Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins plays through shoulder sprain in loss
RECAP: Colts beat Texans to earn meeting with Chiefs
Luck has 2 TDs to lead Colts over Texans 21-7 in wild card
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
PREGAME SWAG as Texans arrived at NRG Stadium
Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins plays through shoulder sprain in loss
RECAP: Colts beat Texans to earn meeting with Chiefs
Luck has 2 TDs to lead Colts over Texans 21-7 in wild card
More Sports
Top Stories
Sources say a suspect in custody for Jazmine Barnes' shooting
RECAP: Colts beat Texans to earn meeting with Chiefs
Hundreds gathered in hopes of finding justice for Jazmine
PLANS TONIGHT? Big temperature drop coming
Texans star Hopkins dedicated game check to Jazmine Barnes
Texans' Deshaun Watson's reaction on AFC Wild Card game
Texans' J.J. Watt's reaction on AFC Wild Card game
Father suspected in kidnapping of 8-month-old son
Show More
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien's reaction on AFC Wild Card game
2 hospitalized after industrial fire in southeast Houston
Who's the Colts player in the clown mask?
Houston Texans' players at the podium
Andre Johnson tosses Texans game coin toss
More News