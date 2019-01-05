HOUSTON TEXANS

RECAP: Colts beat Texans to earn meeting with Chiefs

Colts beat Texans to earn meeting with Chiefs

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Indianapolis Colts continue to roll since opening the NFL season 1-5.

The Colts are in the AFC divisional round after Andrew Luck threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns for a 21-7 win at Houston in the wild-card game. Luck had 191 passing yards and both TD's while Indianapolis was building a 21-0 halftime lead.

Running back Marlon Mack provided 148 yards and a touchdown for the Colts, who won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to face the top-seeded Chiefs in Kansas City next Saturday.

Deshaun Watson was sacked three times and hit eight more times in a disappointing playoff debut. He finished with 235 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception.

The Texans didn't score until rookie Keke Coutee grabbed a 6-yard touchdown pass to cap a 16-play, 89-yard drive. The drive included a fourth-down conversion that cut it to 21-7 with about 11 minutes left.
