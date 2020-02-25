Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien gives up play-calling duties

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien will give up play-calling duties in 2020.Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will call plays and coach quarterbacks for the upcoming season.Kelly first worked for O'Brien as a graduate assistant at Penn State. He has consistently impressed as his role expanded in the organization.O'Brien told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that he doesn't think the change will alter much about his game day duties.But he did add that he looks forward to spending more time focusing on the whole picture during games. When he called plays, O'Brien would spend a lot of time with Deshaun Watson between series.Going forward, Kelly will handle more of that.