Texans arrive in London for overseas game with Jaguars

LONDON, England (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are taking over across the pond.

The team arrived in London Friday morning ahead of their match-up Sunday versus division rival Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

It's the first time in franchise history the Texans will play in London.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was happy to let the United Kingdom know he arrived.



Inside Hopkins' Instagram stories, he shared the view as the team pulled off from Heathrow Airport and captured fans waving at them as they held Texans signs.

ABC13 was there later as the guys made it to their hotel.

