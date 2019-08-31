Houston Texans acquire RB Carlos Hyde from Kansas City Chiefs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Saturday has been a busy day for the Houston Texans, with the team trading star defensive Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks.
According to reports, the team has also acquired running back Carlos Hyde from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans are sending OT Martinas Rankins to the Chiefs in return.
This will be Hyde's fifth NFL team. He has also seen time with the 49ers, Browns and Jaguars.
Hyde was a second-round pick (57th overall) in 2014 from Ohio State University.
Hyde's best season was in 2017 with the 49ers, where he started all 16 games, rushed for 940 yards with eight TD's and had a career-high 350 receiving yards.
The new running backs for the Texans have familiarity with each other. Duke Johnson and Hyde were teammates with the Cleveland Browns, where Hyde was the starting RB over Johnson.
Johnson was acquired in early August.
The Hyde acquisition comes just one week after original starting RB Lamar Miller tore his ACL against the Cowboys. Miller is out for the upcoming season.
