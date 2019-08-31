Sports

Houston Texans trade Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle Seahawks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holdout between Jadaveon Clowney and the Texans has come to a conclusion, and Clowney is headed to The Emerald City.

Clowney, the 2014 #1 overall pick, has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks, according to reports. Rumors had circulated that Clowney was possibly going to be shipped to the Miami Dolphins, but the Seahawks came instead.

In return, the Texans will receive a third-round draft pick and two players. According to reports, the Seahawks are sending two linebackers to Houston.

The holdout between Clowney and the Texans originally started when Clowney was franchise tagged.

It was expected that he would sign a new long-term contract with the organization, but the 3X Pro Bowler could not come to terms on a new contract, leading to his holdout. He had yet to report to anything Texans-related during the preseason.

Clowney finishes his Texans career with 205 tackles and 29 sacks.

The Texans play their regular season opener on September 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
