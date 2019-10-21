Sports

Astros fans hope to reunite boy with forgotten glove at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the excitement after Jose Altuve's walk-off HR Saturday night to send the Astros to the World Series, one fan might've forgotten some gear at Minute Maid Park.

Arthur Teed was at Game 6 and said a young boy, probably between the ages of 7 and 9, was showing extreme emotion throughout the night.

Teed said the young man and his family opted to leave their seats for the concourse in the ninth inning. And between innings, Teed said he noticed the young boy left his glove.

"We were kind of collectively heartbroken because, you know, the kid was such an enthusiastic participant the whole game, throwing the towel," Teed said.

After asking his wife to post the glove on Facebook, Teed said he took the glove to Minute Maid Park's lost and found. He then found out the post was going viral on Facebook.



Fortunately for the young boy, they were able to contact his family. It looks like the young boy will be reunited with his glove while continuing to cheer on the Astros as they look to win the World Series.

"It was an adorable kid, he was really enthusiastic about the game," Teed said.

While Teed said the boys parents might've been concerned about him blocking views because of the towel throwing, but he said it was all just part of the game and that he wanted to make sure the kid was reunited with his glove.
