How the Astros match up against the Nationals going into the World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are taking on the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid park Tuesday for the first game on the 2019 World Series.But which team has the upper hand?ABC13's Tom Abrahams and Bob Slovak broke down what each team brings to the big games.Did you know that one Nationals pitcher went to Lamar High School and played for the Rice Owls in college?You can watch the full break down of everything you need to know before Game 1 in the video above.