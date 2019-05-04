Spring HS track stars running in state meet together

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring High School track duo Daniel Harrold and Trevon Mays are two very driven young men.Spring's assistant track coach Marcus Bivens took them under his wing, adding to the family atmosphere at the campus."Whatever I can do to help that goal," said Bivens. "I also internalized it and made it my goal.""They are like brothers," added head track coach Terrance Hammons. "And Coach Bivens is like a father figure for them."The Spring community has rallied around the team."All the kids want to watch them," said Bivens. "Word has gotten out how special these two are."In a town full of nicknames, like "The Dream" and "The Beard," Spring High School has a couple of nicknames too.Harrold goes by the name "Young Chop.""The name Young Chop comes from something that happened at my home some years ago," said Harrold. "I was doing this dance and chopping at the air, so my family started calling me Young Chop. And I stuck with it."Mays added, "Mine is 'Trevethan DA III,' and that is just a nickname I have here at school. Shout-out to Cliff!"