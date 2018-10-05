SPORTS

OCTOBER READY: Some Astros fans superstitious about what to wear in the playoffs

When it comes to Astros postseason outfits -- what should you wear? 2017 or 2018 gear?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The defending World Series champion Houston Astros are racing to repeat their success.

They begin the first round of the playoffs Friday afternoon against the Indians at Minute Maid Park.

But for some fans, being decked out in the right gear can cause anxiety. Should you wear the World Series gear you bought last year or the 2018 merchandise?

"I don't want to go to the World Series wearing a Heineken shirt. I want to go to the World Series wearing my Astros shirt," said lifelong fan Ted Melkin.

Melkin is still riding high, basking in the after glow of last year's World Series win.

He's not superstitious when it comes to what to wear to the 2018 playoff games, but he says his 2017 gear is not about to go into the closet.

"In every game this year, I will wear my World Series champion Astros gear. If they win the World Series in 2018, I will happily put that in the closest and wear my back to back," Melkin explained.

He did notice one thing at last year's games that he says he does not want to see again.

"Two guys at the playoffs in suit and tie. Those guys should be checked at the door, and say, here is your jersey, here is your hat, YOU CAN'T BE DOING THAT," Melkin said.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at Minute Maid Park, where the field is ready for game 1 of the ALDS.

