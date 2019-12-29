Vype

Shadow Creek championship: A Special Butler Family Moment

ARLINGTON, Texas -- After the final pass had fallen to the turf, the medals draped around their necks and the trophies awarded; standing in the end zone of AT&T Stadium was the Butler family.

Brad Butler had just led his program to its first-ever state championship. As he finished with interviews he walked to the end zone, the trophy resting in his left hand, to greet his mother, Jo.

The two embraced. A tear could be seen rolling down Jo's cheek as they hugged and shared a moment.

"She goes 'Your daddy knocked that ball out at the end'," Brad said with a chuckle about what they said. "'I said he may very well may have mom."

Last year, Brad's father Tom didn't get to make the trip to AT&T Stadium for Shadow Creek's inaugural to the title game. The family had just found out he was battling cancer and he couldn't make the trip.

You can view more of this article through our partners at VYPE Houston.
