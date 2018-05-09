HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets are going to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in three years.
Fans were all smiles as they left the Toyota Center.
They watched the Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 112 to 102 to finish off the series in five games.
They know the conference finals will be a bigger challenge.
"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing. Everybody got to show up. CP3 got to show up. James Harden got to show up. And you can hear the fans. We need the fans," one Rockets enthusiast told Eyewitness News.
"Whatever it took to win. We kept talking about it, Tuck, J, all of us. We started off the game kind of slow, and we just tried to do whatever it took to win the game," Chris Paul said.
Paul had a career playoff high 41 points as fans chanted "CP3" late in the game.
