Roger Clemens opens up about his journey to the Hall of Fame

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Texas legend and Astros star Roger Clemens is talking baseball and more in an exclusive interview.

In the latest Q'd Up segment from ABC13's partnership with the Houston Sports Authority, one of the greatest pitchers of all time opens up about his long wait for his Hall of Fame induction.

Clemens explains he always played the game the right way. The seven time Cy Young Award winner also shares exactly what the Astros need to do to win another title once baseball returns.

Clemens also gives us a tour of his home office with a look at the award that means the most to him.

The Houston native also shares the spotlight with his sons and reveals a skill not many knew he had.

