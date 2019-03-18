Rice Lady Owls get No. 12 seed in NCAA women's tourney

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rice women's basketball team's 21-game winning streak rewarded the Lady Owls with a No. 12 seed in their first NCAA women's tournament appearance in 14 years.The Lady Owls wrapped up their automatic bid to the Big Dance after winning the Conference USA tournament. They also were the champions of the C-USA regular season.Rice (28-3) faces No. 5 seed Marquette, the champion of the Big East regular season. The teams' first round matchup is set to take place in College Station by virtue of Texas A&M earning a No. 4 seed, the highest among the four teams in this grouping. The Lady Aggies will face Wright State in their opening round matchup.The Rice-Marquette game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday. It will air on ESPN2.The winners of both games will meet in the second round of the Chicago Region.News of Rice's placement in the tournament came as every other school in the 64-team field learned its fate prematurely.A production error at ESPN caused the bracket to go public hours early by mistake.ESPN apologized and scrambled to air an early selection show to release the brackets while screenshots of the picks were shared across social networks.Baylor, the Big 12 champions, are the No. 1 overall seed. The Lady Bears will face No. 16 Abilene Christian in their first round game. Elsewhere, the Texas Lady Longhorns garnered a No. 7 seed, and will take on No. 10 Indiana to open up their tournament.The women's tournament begins play on Friday with the Final Four taking place in Tampa, Florida, on April 5 with the championship game two days later.