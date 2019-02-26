VYPE

Homegrown stars help Rice Women's hoops to national ranking

EMBED </>More Videos

Rice Lady Owls get national recognition with top-25 ranking

VYPE HOUSTON
HOUSTON, Texas --
When they were in high school, Olivia Ogwumike and Nancy Mulkey would talk about one day playing on the same college team.

Along with playing on the same high school team at Cypress Woods, where they won a state championship in 2015, Olivia, sister Erica and Mulkey also played on the same AAU team during the summer.

In the early 2010s, Erica and Olivia Ogwumike and Nancy Mulkey all suited up for Cy Fair Shock Elite along with The Woodlands' Nicole Iademarco.

"I just remember the fun times we had," Erica said. "Not even playing basketball sometimes. AAU you travel around the country, you play in the biggest tournaments and we would have fun just to go eat."
Get more on the home-grown talent on the nationally-ranked Rice Lady Owls team through our partners at VYPE Houston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballrice universityVypeHouston
VYPE
Summer Creek beats Westside in 3OT for trip to state title
UIL State Wrestling Wrap: Houston area wrestlers win gold
Katy wrestler Daniel Manibog wins third-straight state title
Traditional powers lead Class 6A, 5A Preseason Baseball Rankings
More Vype
SPORTS
WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission
Former NBA star Mike Bibby accused of sexual misconduct
James Harden after 30-point streak ends at 32 games: 'It was cool'
Harden's 30-point streak ends as Rockets beat Hawks 119-111
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway
Hail possible with thunderstorms today
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston
VIDEO: Arizona man nearly buried by snow
Dog alerts family to carbon monoxide leak
Former NBA star Mike Bibby accused of sexual misconduct
Show More
Man uses stuffed alpaca to slow down speeding drivers
Man buys $540 in cookies so Girl Scouts can escape cold
How to easily find and receive unclaimed cash
Dog dies after being beaten during break-in, couple says
WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission
More News