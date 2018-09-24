HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Some Houston Texans fans are looking for answers and wondering about the future of the team after the Texans' rough start to the 2018 season.
The Texans fell to the New York Giants 27-22 on Sunday, dropping their record to 0-3. That's their worst start since 2008, when the team went 0-4.
"It's disappointing. It's not good. It's just not very good, I mean, but like I said last week, you don't have any choices. You have to try to come back in here tomorrow and prepare," said Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.
Some fans say they're disappointed in the decisions made by the coaching staff.
"Why did we extend this coach?" Neil E. asked.
"If I was J.J. Watt, I'd be calling my agent for a trade or a deal of some sort to a Super Bowl contender," David P. said.
The Texans extended O'Brien's contract in January for four more years. This is the worst start under O'Brien since he took over in 2014.
Defensive end J.J. Watt ended his sack drought with a historic three sacks on the day in the loss to the Giants.
"All of us need to look in the mirror, analyze ourselves, and figure out what we can do better every single day to win games. And none of us expected to be here. None of us want to be here, but the reality is we're here," Watt said.
"I love Houston's fans. I love the energy that they bring. I love the city. I love this organization. I love his team. We just have to grind," Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson added.
We'll likely hear more from O'Brien later this morning when he's available to speak to reporters.
