Sports

Paramedic in Astros dugout injured by foul ball off bat of Houston's Michael Brantley

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man in the Astros dugout who was not in uniform was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Houston's Michael Brantley during Game 2 of the AL Championship Series and exited with a towel over his head.

The man has been identified as a paramedic with the Harris County Emergency Corps, or HCEC.

HCEC CEO Jeremy Hyde released a statement late Sunday night about the employee's injury.

"He was immediately taken to the hospital, evaluated and is currently in stable condition."

Play between the Astros and New York Yankees was briefly halted after the accident in the fifth inning, and manager AJ Hinch came on the field to console a shaken-up Brantley.

"It was heart wrenching. We didn't know who it was, it was in the dugout, home dugout, and we weren't sure who got hit," said fan Cindy Taylor.



Several Astros players were shown in the dugout looking distraught, as were Yankees players who had a view into Houston's dugout. Houston stars Carlos Correa and George Springer both could be seen putting their hands on their heads and then looking away seconds after the ball entered the dugout.

Play resumed after a couple of minutes and Brantley struck out but reached first on a wild pitch by Adam Ottavino.


The Astros extended the protective netting at Minute Maid Park to cover more of the seating area earlier this year, but there is no such protection for the dugouts. The move came after a 2-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture when she was struck by a foul ball during a May game in Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

READ MORE:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosnew york yankees
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros win drama-filled ALCS Game 2 with Correa's walk-off HR
NY Deli is all about Astros despite name
Warmer and stormier on Monday
'Go Go Astros' tune from the '80s revived by high school choir
Top 5 things you didn't know about Carlos Correa
Yankees and Astros fans bond over love for Tex-Mex
Homeowner arrested after 3 found shot to death in Liberty Co.
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
4-year-old dies after fall into pond at temple worship center: HCSO
Young chef follows cooking dreams as he waits for new heart
17-year-old who beat cancer twice returns to football field
Dave Ward signs books at Galveston event
More TOP STORIES News