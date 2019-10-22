Sports

Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault in lawsuit, denies allegations

LOS ANGELES -- Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is accused of sexual assault by an unidentified woman in court papers submitted for filing in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County.

The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit filed Oct. 17, claims that in November 2017, De La Hoya held her down against her will and sexually abused her.

The incident allegedly happened at De La Hoya's home in Pasadena.

The plaintiff says De La Hoya had become increasingly intoxicated and asked the then-29-year-old woman to engage in various sex acts, which she declined.

She claims De La Hoya became angry and then assaulted her.

De La Hoya's spokesman provided ESPN with a statement Tuesday morning, denying the woman's allegations.

De La Hoya, 46, is the Golden Boy Promotions CEO and an International Boxing Hall of Famer.

ESPN contributed to this report.
