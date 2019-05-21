North Shore Mustangs get rings from thrilling state title win

Now, the winning members of that thrilling state title game are shining brighter with some new jewelry.
Players showed off their bejeweled hardware to VYPE Houston, capping off a 16-0 season and the victory over Duncanville in the 6A Division I State Championship.
There was so much excitement when the players opened their boxes. @NSNationFB - 16-0 in 2018— VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) May 17, 2019
Beat Duncanville on Hail Mary and now have bling to go with the story!! #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/J9ZCIc5D26
North Shore's Shadrach Banks, who caught the pass, which broke the state record for longest receiving touchdown in a game, summed up that play in only three words to ABC13.
"I felt good," Banks said.
Some of the Mustangs also spent the weekend taking part in a special photoshoot for VYPE's upcoming high school football issue.
