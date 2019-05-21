Vype

North Shore Mustangs get rings from thrilling state title win

HOUSTON, Texas -- The North Shore Mustangs football team shined on the national stage when they pulled off an improbable Hail Mary play to win its state championship back in December.

Now, the winning members of that thrilling state title game are shining brighter with some new jewelry.

Players showed off their bejeweled hardware to VYPE Houston, capping off a 16-0 season and the victory over Duncanville in the 6A Division I State Championship.



North Shore's Shadrach Banks, who caught the pass, which broke the state record for longest receiving touchdown in a game, summed up that play in only three words to ABC13.

"I felt good," Banks said.

Some of the Mustangs also spent the weekend taking part in a special photoshoot for VYPE's upcoming high school football issue.

North Shore Senior High School's 'Hail Mary' pass wins state football championship
3 seconds left on the clock, North Shore High School's 'Hail Mary' pass wins state football championship



Play-by-play announcers go nuts during North Shore's game-winning play
Play-by-play announcers go nuts during North Shore's game-winning play

