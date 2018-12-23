It was a big night at A&T Stadium with arguably the play of the year in high school football coming in the final seconds.The North Shore Mustangs beat out Dallas-area Duncanville in the 6A Division I State Championship on a "Hail Mary" pass to the end zone.You can imagine the North Shore players' and staff's reaction to their game-winning play, but there was also plenty of excitement in the radio booth.Play-by-play announcer Chase Snyder made a tremendous call of the play and went bonkers with his broadcast partner, Bert Brocker.The broadcast was audio only, but there was a camera inside the booth that caught every single moment, which included jumping, screaming and high-fiving.