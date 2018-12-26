There was a sensational win against Duncanville last night, bringing North Shore out on top in one of the nation's most watched and toughest post-season brackets.Well-known play maker Shadrach Banks broke a state record last night with the longest receiving touchdown in a game."I felt good," Banks told ABC13 Eyewitness News.But let's talk about the play that has the nation buzzing.The winning touchdown was passed by player Dematrius Davis, who launched it to teammate Ajani Carter with only a few seconds left in the nail-biting game."When I see the ball in the air, I was like, 'I'm finna catch it, Imma be a hero, and we about to win state.' Then I seen A.J. with the ball, so I kinda let it go," Davis said.Senior A.J. Carter, who was once the underdog, is now a headline to those who overlooked him."Now you see me," Carter says.The game ended in 41-36 and the Houston high school team claimed the Class 6-A Division I title.