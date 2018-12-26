SPORTS

North Shore Senior High School's 'Hail Mary' pass wins state football championship

EMBED </>More Videos

3 seconds left on the clock, North Shore High School's 'Hail Mary' pass wins state football championship

Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There was a sensational win against Duncanville last night, bringing North Shore out on top in one of the nation's most watched and toughest post-season brackets.

Well-known play maker Shadrach Banks broke a state record last night with the longest receiving touchdown in a game.

"I felt good," Banks told ABC13 Eyewitness News.

EMBED More News Videos



But let's talk about the play that has the nation buzzing.

The winning touchdown was passed by player Dematrius Davis, who launched it to teammate Ajani Carter with only a few seconds left in the nail-biting game.

"When I see the ball in the air, I was like, 'I'm finna catch it, Imma be a hero, and we about to win state.' Then I seen A.J. with the ball, so I kinda let it go," Davis said.

Senior A.J. Carter, who was once the underdog, is now a headline to those who overlooked him.

"Now you see me," Carter says.


The game ended in 41-36 and the Houston high school team claimed the Class 6-A Division I title.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballfootballsportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Gerrit Cole finally joins social media
Carlos Correa donates personal piano to children's hospital
Good, bad and most concerning NBA contracts
James Harden matches Russell Westbrook 30-point milestone
More Sports
Top Stories
A sloppy afternoon turns into a stormy night in Houston
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
2 women and man killed in suspected murder-suicide
Officer in fiery crash with drunk driver released from hospital
Bar workers face judge on charges after deadly crash
Houston native unleashes thrilling Netflix true crime series
Houston's most popular dog names in 2018 hit a home run
Man diagnosed with dementia missing from Houston shelter
Show More
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Christmas tree recycling locations in Houston
IN HIGH DEMAND: Top jobs for 2019 in the Houston area
Powerball drawing tonight for $294 million
Man charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend on Christmas
More News