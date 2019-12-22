No 'Hail Mary' needed: North Shore wins 2nd straight state title

After a back-and-forth rematch with Duncanville on Saturday, the North Shore Mustangs held on to beat their Class 6A D-I rivals in the state final and win a second consecutive championship, 31-17.
Inside AT&T Stadium, North Shore took an early 7-0 lead with a rushing touchdown by Dematrius Davis in the first quarter.
@NSNationFB strikes 1st when @HokiesFB commit @Dematrius09 TD run 7-0 Mustangs.

The teams entered the second quarter tied until a field goal put the Mustangs back up 10-7. A Duncanville score put North Shore behind 14-10.
But a touchdown run by Roger Hagan Jr. put North Shore back up 17-14. A field goal by Duncanville put a tie on the scoreboard entering halftime, 17-17.
After the half, Hagan scored his second TD to put North Shore up 24-17 in the third quarter.
Another @rj_hagan05 Tad run puts @NSNationFB up 24-17

The Mustangs then ran away with the game after a TD pass from Davis to Charles King late in the fourth.
NAIL
@Dematrius09 to zcharles King
North Shore up 31-17
2:20 to play
North Shore secured back-to-back titles, 31-17. In 2018, the Mustangs used a last-second hail mary pass in the end zone to beat Duncanville.
That Championship feeling!!! @NSNationFB your Back-To-Back 6A DI State Champs.
First back to back champions for Houston since Katy did it in 2007 & 2008
In the midst of the jubilation, the Mustangs celebrated without star running back Zach Evans, who was sent home the night before over a reported rules violation.
