No 'Hail Mary' needed: North Shore wins 2nd straight state title

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No last-second heroics were needed this time around.

After a back-and-forth rematch with Duncanville on Saturday, the North Shore Mustangs held on to beat their Class 6A D-I rivals in the state final and win a second consecutive championship, 31-17.

Inside AT&T Stadium, North Shore took an early 7-0 lead with a rushing touchdown by Dematrius Davis in the first quarter.



The teams entered the second quarter tied until a field goal put the Mustangs back up 10-7. A Duncanville score put North Shore behind 14-10.

But a touchdown run by Roger Hagan Jr. put North Shore back up 17-14. A field goal by Duncanville put a tie on the scoreboard entering halftime, 17-17.

After the half, Hagan scored his second TD to put North Shore up 24-17 in the third quarter.



The Mustangs then ran away with the game after a TD pass from Davis to Charles King late in the fourth.



North Shore secured back-to-back titles, 31-17. In 2018, the Mustangs used a last-second hail mary pass in the end zone to beat Duncanville.



In the midst of the jubilation, the Mustangs celebrated without star running back Zach Evans, who was sent home the night before over a reported rules violation.

SEE ALSO: North Shore star removed from state final for cell phone use
So the star rusher for the North Shore Mustangs was nowhere to be found at the state final in Arlington, and it might have to do with a cell phone?!

