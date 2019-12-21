North Shore star removed from state final for cell phone use

HOUSTON, Texas -- North Shore's Zach Evans is considered by the national recruiting pundits as a 5-Star running back.He is the most coveted recruit in the country.On the eve of the Class 6A D-I State Title Game against Duncanville, Evans was sent back home to Houston.The news started hitting social media Saturday morning and rumors were a plenty.The North Shore Mustangs were asked to give up their phones Friday night to focus on their much-anticipated rematch with Duncanville.Everyone complied. Evans did not.He was asked repeatedly. He still didn't give up the phone.