HOUSTON, Texas -- North Shore's Zach Evans is considered by the national recruiting pundits as a 5-Star running back.
He is the most coveted recruit in the country.
On the eve of the Class 6A D-I State Title Game against Duncanville, Evans was sent back home to Houston.
The news started hitting social media Saturday morning and rumors were a plenty.
The North Shore Mustangs were asked to give up their phones Friday night to focus on their much-anticipated rematch with Duncanville.
Everyone complied. Evans did not.
He was asked repeatedly. He still didn't give up the phone.
North Shore star removed from state final for cell phone use
VYPE
