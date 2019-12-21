Vype

North Shore star removed from state final for cell phone use

HOUSTON, Texas -- North Shore's Zach Evans is considered by the national recruiting pundits as a 5-Star running back.

He is the most coveted recruit in the country.

On the eve of the Class 6A D-I State Title Game against Duncanville, Evans was sent back home to Houston.

The news started hitting social media Saturday morning and rumors were a plenty.

The North Shore Mustangs were asked to give up their phones Friday night to focus on their much-anticipated rematch with Duncanville.

Everyone complied. Evans did not.

He was asked repeatedly. He still didn't give up the phone.

