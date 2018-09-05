HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Tougher than ever.
That's how "Men's Health" magazine is describing Houston Texans' J.J. Watt in their newest edition, showing the shirtless Watt on the cover flexing his muscles.
The three-time defensive player has had a rough couple of years dealing with injuries, but his comeback has been impressive.
The Men's Health article is titled, "JJ Watt's injury could've broke him. Instead, it made him stronger."
"The best way to attack things is one day at a time. When you start thinking too far ahead or behind, that's when you hit trouble," Watt said in the story.
Watt was featured on the cover of the magazine in 2015.
I'm not going to lie, I am flexing my abs as hard as a 290-pound man possibly can in this new @MensHealthMag cover. pic.twitter.com/UWsdk9ZNyW— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 8, 2015
Watt will be back on the field in the Texans' first game of the season against the New England Patriots Sunday.